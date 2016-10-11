Work with us

The Australian Education Union represents and advocates for teachers, principals and education support staff working in public education in schools, early childhood, TAFE and adult education.

If you have a passion for public education, social justice and the union movement, then consider a career with the AEU.



We are an equal opportunity employer and highly encourage women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from culturally diverse backgrounds, LGBTIQA+ people and others who may face structural barriers in our society to apply.

We currently have the following vacancies available.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Project Officers

The union has two 12-month contract vacancies for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Project Officers to work in the Recruitment Training and Campaigning unit (RTC) in the Melbourne office.

The role of the RTC is to build AEU workplace strength by increasing membership levels and developing activism and involvement in the union.

The Project Officers are new positions that have been created to support the implementation of key recommendations from the AEU First Nations Members Forum. These include encouraging the engagement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members in the union, facilitating the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Member Committee (interim name), and advocating about issues which affect First Nations members and students. Click here to download the AEU Branch Executive response to First Nations Forum Recommendations. [.PDF]

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Project Officers will work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members from all sectors of public education. Central to the role is to establish and build a network of First Nations members, identify and develop activists, build union structures, recruit new members, and encourage involvement in union campaigns in order to implement the goals of the AEU articulated through the organisation’s Strategic Vision. They will also work across educational, professional, industrial, and political matters to promote the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in public education in all areas of Victoria.

The employment of the Project Officers is to a maximum of 1.6 FTE across the two positions. The AEU offers flexible working arrangements and will discuss with applicants working arrangements that are suitable to them.

In line with special measure provisions in Section 12 of the Victorian Equal Opportunity Act (2010) the AEU will only be accepting applications for this position from people who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.

Applicants may choose to apply for the position in writing in a way that meets their needs including in ways which are culturally appropriate. This extends to providing applicants with support to ensure there is an ability to understand and respond to the selection criteria. Applicants may choose to respond to each selection criterion separately or through a single statement which outlines how they meet the criteria.

For applicants who are selected to be interviewed, the union will conduct the interview process in a culturally appropriate and safe way. The selection panel will include Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people, with applicants able to discuss with the union the interview arrangements, including if the applicant wishes to attend the interview with an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person of their choice.

Remuneration: Annual salary of $124,429 (full time)

Enquiries: Questions about this vacancy can be directed to Justin Mullaly, [email protected].

Applications: Send to Jenny Evans, HR and Organisational Development Manager, AEU Victorian Branch, by email to [email protected] by 12 midday Monday 29 November 2021.

Download position description here

All applications must address the following selection criteria: